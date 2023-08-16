MSNBC on Fani Willis: ‘Strong Black Woman Standing Up to Donald Trump Is Something to Behold’

MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell said Tuesday on “Katy Tur Reports” that a “strong black woman standing up to Donald Trump” was something to behold, referring to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Mitchell said, “I just have to thank Gwen Keyes Fleming.” She continued, “Let me just say to be with you is such a privilege but also to cover some of the players here. And I’ve been struck with what Gwen had to say about her friend Fani Willis. I was reading up about Fani Willis, she went to Howard, an HBCU, a member of AKA, and she then Emory University Law School. And the allegation that she’s a racist are partially offensive coming at her. That’s something Jack Smith hasn’t endured coming from Donald Trump. So the strong black women standing up to Donald Trump is something to behold.” Co-host Chris Jansing said, “I know there’s a sameness that maybe some people feel, indictment, after indictment, after indictment, but she is showing in this indictment that many people came together in many places, in many different ways, to say your vote doesn’t count. She is standing up and saying this is what we believe we can prove and it matters.”

READ MORE