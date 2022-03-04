MSNBC Legal Commentator Claims the US Constitution Is ‘Kind of Trash’

Elie Mystal, an MSNBC legal commentator, is taking issue with the U.S. Constitution.

Mystal appeared on ABC’s “The View” Friday to discuss his new book “Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide to the Constitution.”

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “Some will say, ‘Ok, so are you arguing for throwing out the Constitution?’ Should the Constitution be thrown out? What do we do? Is it a living document or is it a sacred document?”

“It’s certainly not sacred,” Mystal responded. “The Constitution is kind of trash. Again, let’s just talk as adults for a second.”

Joy Behar interjected to clarify what he called the Constitution.

