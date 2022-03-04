Elie Mystal, an MSNBC legal commentator, is taking issue with the U.S. Constitution.

Mystal appeared on ABC’s “The View” Friday to discuss his new book “Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide to the Constitution.”

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “Some will say, ‘Ok, so are you arguing for throwing out the Constitution?’ Should the Constitution be thrown out? What do we do? Is it a living document or is it a sacred document?”

“It’s certainly not sacred,” Mystal responded. “The Constitution is kind of trash. Again, let’s just talk as adults for a second.”

Joy Behar interjected to clarify what he called the Constitution.

