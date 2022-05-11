THE FEDERALIST:

Comedian Laurie Kilmartin appeared on MSNBC over the weekend to fantasize about having sex with the person who leaked the Supreme Court’s draft Dobbs v. Jackson opinion, which could overturn Roe v. Wade, then “joyfully” aborting the baby out of spite if it turned out the leaker was a conservative.

“Here’s my feeling about the leaker. I would like to find out who the leaker is, so I could make sweet love to that person, because that person is a hero to me. Okay?” she said on MSNBC’s “Ayman,” hosted by Ayman Mohyeldin.

“And if the leaker — a lot of people are saying it could be a conservative — if the leaker is a Republican, and if I get pregnant during our lovemaking, I will joyfully abort our fetus, and let them know,” she continued.

Mohyeldin cracked up laughing and nodded as she spoke, responding “yeah” after she called the leaker a hero. After Kilmartin finished her bizarre remarks, instead of condemning them or even looking horrified, Mohyeldin lowered his head in more apparent laughter, before simply calling the tirade “a little off-topic” with a smile still plastered on his face.

MSNBC guest says she wants to make sweet love to the SCOTUS leaker, then “joyfully abort the baby." pic.twitter.com/NNSU7B6ahD — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) May 9, 2022

Also on the panel were Joan Walsh, a correspondent for The Nation and a former CNN and MSNBC analyst, and Maria Teresa Kumar, CEO of Voto Latino and an MSNBC contributor. Both smiled awkwardly at Kilmartin’s words.

Walsh piped up, not to condemn Kilmartin’s glorification of violence, but to suggest the leaker might be Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, and to claim that Mrs. Thomas “helped plan the insurrection” on Jan. 6, 2021. (Spoiler: she did no such thing.)

“Justice Thomas is still ruling on those questions. Why is that okay but we’re obsessed with leakers?” she asked, using a manufactured controversy about the Thomases to distract from last week’s deeply concerning betrayal of confidence at the Supreme Court.

