Christianity Today editor in chief Mark Galli compared President Donald Trump to an abusive husband during a Friday segment on MSNBC.

“It had been my judgment that dealing with Donald Trump is like a woman who’s married to a man who’s verbally abusive. He’s a great provider and a good father to his children. She weighs that in the balance and says I can deal with that,” Galli said. “Then the husband turns physically violent and all of a sudden, the balancing does not make any sense. The wisest thing to do is not to balance the book to say the one hand or another but to have it leave the home.”

Galli wrote an editorial arguing that Trump’s actions during his phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky were “profoundly immoral.”