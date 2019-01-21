THE DAILY CALLER:

An MSNBC guest reacted to President Trump’s Saturday speech by calling it a “100 percent note for note recreation of 1933 Nazi Germany.”

Appearing with host Joy Reid on “MSNBC Live” following Trump’s speech, podcaster Fernand Amandi also stated that Democrats should not “negotiate with terrorists, be they foreign or, in this case, domestic.”

President Trump’s proposed plan includes temporary DACA protections and other compromises in exchange for a $5.7 billion down payment on a border wall, and was rejected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before the speech was even given.