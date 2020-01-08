THE DAILY CALLER:

MSNBC gave airtime to baseless Iranian propaganda alleging the Islamic Republic had killed 30 American military members in missile attacks Tuesday night.

Iran launched missile attacks on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops Tuesday, in retaliation for the U.S. killing notorious Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani. At the time this article was published, there were no known American casualties in Tuesday night’s attacks, but that didn’t stop MSNBC from giving oxygen to Iranian propaganda claiming otherwise.

MSNBC host Chris Matthews brought in NBC News Tehran bureau chief Ali Arouzi, who repeated the Iranian claims to MSNBC’s national audience.

“We’ve just getting reports now that a second wave of rocket attacks have been launched from Iran. The IRGC was saying that Ayatollah Khamenei, the supreme leader of this country, was in the control center coordinating these attacks. This is, uh, this bit I’m not sure about,” Arouzi said, before sharing the unverified propaganda claims, “but Iran state media is claiming that 30 U.S. soldiers have been killed in this attack. Now, this is not confirmed, this is just coming from Iranian media, but we have just stepped over the precipice, Chris.”