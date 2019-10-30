NEWSBUSTERS:

As wildfires ravage California again, after last year’s deadliest wildfire season on record, the media wants you to remember: This is climate change’s fault. MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi explained this to his liberal audience on Tuesday’s MSNBC Live With Velshi and Ruhle, by touting data from a climate alarmist organization, and not offering any other viewpoints into his explainer segment.

Co-host Stephanie Ruhle began by gushing over the sheer number of wildfires the state has been facing lately, plus the extended burning season. With that prompt, Velshi responded, “It does make you wonder, right?” adding, “Why are these fires getting worse and worse every year?” Of course, he had the reason ready: climate change.

“Take a look no further than the climate crisis. According to ClimateCentral.org., human-caused climate change is responsible for more than 50% of the increase, most notably in California” Velshi touted. He went on to blame rising sea levels causing a drier climate, which made trees more flammable along with higher temperatures. “If there isn’t a significant reduction in those [greenhouse] emissions, patterns of extreme heat in dry regions are only going to get worse which of course will cause more and more wildfires,” he subtly pointed to climate change policy proposals as the solution.