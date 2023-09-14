MSNBC Columnist: Donald Trump ‘Must Die in Prison’ to ‘Protect’ Democratic Republic

Former President Donald Trump “must die in prison” to “protect the Democratic Republic,” according to MSNBC Columnist Dean Obeidallah, who claimed he is “passionate” about the matter “with every fiber” of his being.

While conversing with Mediaite Reporter Tommy Christopher about the media’s portrayal of the advanced ages of the two primary presidential contenders on his eponymous show Friday, the left-wing commentator and SiriusXM radio host argued that Trump “must die in prison.”

“I don’t care if he was 45 years old,” he said. “You should get life in prison if you attempt a coup, and there should be no chance of parole.”

“I don’t care who it is,” he added.

According to Obeidallah, that is why Trump “must die in jail.”

“Because either we’re going to protect the Democratic Republic or we’re going to allow people — in this case, Trump — to chip away at our democracy and chip away at what we believe in these institutions,” he stated.

“That’s why I’m so passionate about, like with every fiber of my being, that Donald Trump has to live out his natural days, his last days of natural life, in a prison cell,” he added.

