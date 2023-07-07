MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell acknowledged Thursday that contrary to the idea that a random tourist left cocaine in the White House in what officials have described as a “heavily trafficked” area, the cocaine was actually found in a “limited access place” near the Situation Room.

“It was found, by my observation, in a much more secure place — limited access place than that West Wing reception area there,” Mitchell said.

“It is still a publicly-trafficked, frequently-trafficked place, but it’s down near the Situation Room right off West Executive [Drive] down below. And normal people — just average people just can’t get in there even with the entry for the Northwest Gate.”

Reporter Kelly O’Donnell confirmed Mitchell’s observation, adding, “They’re saying the West Executive entrance, which as you noted, is closer to the Situation Room and closer to the Navy mess where there’s the facilities for food and so forth. It is also next to West Executive Drive. That’s where, for example, the Vice President’s vehicle is parked.”

The Secret Service confirmed to Breitbart News that the entrance where a plastic baggie of cocaine was found is the entrance to the lower level of the West Wing that is facing the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is to the west.

That entrance is used by administration officials, staffers and official visitors, such as officials from other agencies. It is not open to the general public, but White House staffers can bring personal guests once they submit their personal information, undergo a background check and are cleared by the Secret Service.

