MSNBC, CNN Refuse to Air Donald Trump’s Victory Speech in Iowa but Air Haley and DeSantis Speeches

MSNBC and CNN refused to air former President Donald Trump’s Republican Iowa caucus victory speech Monday evening, while airing fellow candidates’ speeches.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow announced on-air that Trump had just began giving his speech but that the network decided not to air it because it did not want to knowingly broadcast “untrue things.”

She said:

At this point in the evening, the projected winner of the Iowa caucuses has just started giving his victory speech. We will keep an eye on that as it happens. We will let you know if there’s any news made in that speech if there’s anything noteworthy, something substantive and important. The reason I’m saying this is, of course, there is a reason that we and other news organizations have generally stopped giving an unfiltered Live platform to remarks by former President Trump and is not out of spite it is not a decision that we relish it is a decision that we regularly revisit and honestly earnestly it is not an easy decision. But there is a cost to us as a news organization, knowingly broadcasting untrue things as a fundamental truth of our business and who we are and so his remarks tonight will not air here live we will monitor them and let you know about any news that he makes.

CNN was not much better, airing only a short portion of Trump’s speech, until he began talking about the border.

READ MORE