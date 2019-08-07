THE WASHINGTON FREE BEACON:

MSNBC analyst Frank Figliuzzi drew a numerical connection on Monday between neo-Naziism and the Trump administration’s decision to fly flags at half-mast until Aug. 8 in honor of the victims of a pair of mass shootings.

Figliuzzi is a former FBI assistant director who has been feted for predicting last month that white supremacist violence was potentially imminent due to President Trump’s rhetoric. In an interview with host Brian Williams, Figliuzzi ripped Trump for not using the first-person voice to condemn white supremacism in an address on Monday, given the anti-immigrant motives of the killer in El Paso, Texas.

Part of countering the adversary of white supremacism, he said, was in understanding the significance of how they think. While he wouldn’t accuse Trump of purposefully flying flags until Aug. 8, he also darkly wondered who wrote the speech.

“If we don’t understand how they think, we’ll never understand how to encounter them,” he said. “The president said that we will fly our flags at half mast, until August 8. That’s 8/8. Now, I’m not going to imply that he did this deliberately, but I am using it as an example of the ignorance of the adversary that’s being demonstrated by the White House.

“The numbers 88 are very significant in neo-Nazi and white supremacy movement. Why? Because the letter ‘H’ is the eighth letter of the alphabet, and to them the numbers 8-8 together stand for ‘Heil Hitler.’ So we’re going to be raising the flag back up at dusk on 8/8.”