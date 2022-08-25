MSNBC political analyst Elise Jordan questioned the timing and motivations behind the Biden administration’s student loan debt forgiveness plan on Thursday.

Jordan joined a chorus of critics who have jabbed President Biden over his debt cancellation announcement during her Thursday appearance on “Morning Joe.” She argued the plan did nothing to address the underlying issues in what she described as an “obscene” collegiate education system.

“I am concerned about it adding to inflation,” Jordan said. “I don’t really understand the timing, necessarily, because even politically, what’s the bump? What’s the point in doing this right now at this specific point?”

“I guess what I find annoying about it is that it doesn’t address the higher education cartel,” Jordan added. “And it basically is infusing money into a higher education system that is basically just corrupt at this point. You look at how much tuition has just skyrocketed over the last 20, 30 years.”

Mediaite earlier reported on Jordan’s remarks.

The Biden White House has billed its plan to forgive up to $20,000 in outstanding loan debt for eligible individuals as a measure of much-needed relief for those still recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The administration also extended the moratorium on debt payments through the end of December.

