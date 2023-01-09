The mainstream media was widely criticized on social media for pushing medications and surgeries on obese children rather than promoting good habits like a healthy diet and exercise.

The American Academy of Pediatrics released its first guidance on childhood obesity in 15 years promoting radical medication and surgical procedures as the first response rather than last resort for children suffering from obesity, the Associated Press reported.

The article cites numerous doctors who all dismissed lifestyle behaviors as a major factor of obesity and opted for quick and radical treatments to treat it.

“Waiting doesn’t work,” said Dr. Ihuoma Eneli, co-author of the guidance. “What we see is a continuation of weight gain and the likelihood that they’ll have (obesity) in adulthood.”

Aaron Kelly, co-director of the Center for Pediatric Obesity Medicine at the University of Minnesota, claimed obesity was rooted more in biology than lifestyle.

“Obesity is not a lifestyle problem. It is not a lifestyle disease,” Kelly said. “It predominately emerges from biological factors.”

This claim is false.

Widely available data shows childhood obesity began to sharply spike in the 1970s and has steadily increased over the last 50 years, due in part to ultraprocessed foods and an increase in sedentary lifestyles.