Five MS-13 members stabbed a 16-year-old fellow gangbanger 100 times because he wanted out of his crew — and then drove his corpse to Virginia, where they torched it, the victim’s mother said.

Maryland cops identified the victim, Jacson Pineda-Chicas, after releasing a photo of a tattoo on his left arm, Fox News reported.

The teen’s mom told NBC4 in Washington that she and her son fled El Salvador after he was strong-armed to join MS-13 there.

When her son’s sadistic gang pals accused him of talking to cops, and threatened to kill his family, he offered himself up, the mom told the outlet.

“He had to take knives to defend himself, and screwdrivers,” she told the station. “He had razors and he told me, ‘Mom, I’m going to defend myself with them, but it’s not going to be enough.”

Police in Prince George’s County said Pineda-Chicas was killed in a home 60 miles away in Landover Hills, Md., that belonged to Jose Ordonez-Zometa, 29, the head of a Virginia branch of the MS-13, Fox News reported.