BREITBART:

An MS-13 gang member utilized an 18-month-old girl with chickenpox to make a fraudulent migrant family claim to gain entry into the U.S., federal officials said.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents found a migrant with a small child he allegedly claimed to be his daughter. The child was determined to be infected with chickenpox, according to information obtained from El Centro Sector Border Patrol officials.

#BorderPatrol Agent caring for 1.5 yr old child with chickenpox who was part of a fraudulent family unit. The male who the child was with is not related to the child and has ties to MS-13 gang. Our Agents continue to do their best during this crisis. pic.twitter.com/vvCMQVuvA1 — CBP El Centro (@CBPElCentro) June 7, 2019

Further investigation, including a biometric background investigation, revealed the man to have ties to the MS-13 gang. Investigators also determined the little girl is not the child of the man attempting to make a family migrant claim, officials tweeted.