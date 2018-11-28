NEW YORK POST:

Border Patrol agents announced Wednesday they nabbed an MS-13 gang member traveling with the thousands of Central American migrants hoping to seek asylum in the US.

Jose Villalobos-Jobel, 29, was arrested Saturday evening near the Calexico Port of Entry by agents who suspected he’d made it into California illegally, US Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

During questioning, Villalobos-Jobel told border patrol agents he was part of the notorious, bloodthirsty Mara Salvatrucha 13, or MS-13, gang and that he’d traveled with the caravan of migrants that have made their way from Central America to the Mexican border town of Tijuana.