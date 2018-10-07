BREITBART

During a recent interview with Breitbart Texas Editor-in-Chief Brandon Darby, Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector Chief Manuel Padilla, Jr. reported an increase in the arrest of MS-13 gang members well in excess of 200 percent. The chief explained this is a national security risk because these criminal gang members do not stay in South Texas, but rather, travel all across the U.S. “What we have here in the valley,” Chief Padilla explained to Darby, “we have a unique dynamic where the traffic that is coming here, it’s actually not staying here. I can tell you we are well over a 200 percent increase [in the apprehension of] MS-13 gang members.” “The good news for the valley is that they do not remain here,” he continued. “The bad news for the United States is that they go to Houston and Maryland, and other parts of the country to commit their atrocious criminal acts.”

