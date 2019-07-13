NEW YORK POST:

Bodybuilding star and Mr. Olympia winner Shawn Rhoden — aka “Flexatron” — has been charged with first-degree rape in Utah, according to cops.

The 44-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting a female bodybuilder inside of a Courtyard Marriott hotel room back in October. He has not been arrested yet, but a warrant has been issued by Salt Lake County prosecutors.

The alleged victim had tried to stop Rhoden — pushing him away and ordering him to stay back — but the hulking, 260-pound bodybuilder was too strong, according to his charging documents.

The woman told cops that he eventually got off of her and allowed her to leave, the documents said. She then went to police and immediately reported the alleged incident.