NEWSMAX:

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday all sanctions against Turkey would be lifted by Nov. 14, as well as a 20-mile “safe-zone” between Syria and Turkey.

“Let someone else fight over this long bloodstained sand,” he announced at the White House, making it clear the U.S. would end its 10-year involvement with Syria, Turkey, and the Kurdish people.

No sooner had Trump made this announcement than Newsmax received an angry text message from someone formerly considered one of the president’s biggest boosters among the Kurdish community: Rahim Rashidi, the Kurdistan-24 TV correspondent who drew worldwide attention last year after President Trump nicknamed him “Mr. Kurd” during a press conference.

Read More