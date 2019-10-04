THE LOS ANGELES TIMES:

A movie theater in Huntington Beach showing the film “Joker” was closed late Thursday after a threat was reported to police, authorities said Friday. Officers were sent about 5 p.m. to the Century Huntington Beach and XD theater in the Bella Terra shopping center at 7777 Edinger Ave.

The theater stopped showing all films scheduled to run after 4:45 p.m., according to a schedule posted on its website. Police did not describe the nature of the threat or how it was reported. It was not immediately clear whether showings would resume at the theater Friday. “Joker,” starring Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Todd Phillips, has sparked controversy over its violent portrayal of the man who would become known as one of Gotham City’s most twisted villains.

The film’s release has stirred anxieties over possible threats of violence at theaters. Seven years ago, a gunman killed 12 people at a movie theater in Aurora, Colo., during a screening of the 2012 Batman film “The Dark Knight Rises.”