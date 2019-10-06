WASHINGTON EXAMINER

House Democrats are under increasing pressure to hold a politically risky vote to sanction their impeachment inquiry into President Trump. The White House is expected as early as Monday to tell Speaker Nancy Pelosi it will not cooperate with an impeachment-related subpoena drafted by Democrats until the House votes officially to open an impeachment investigation. “We’ll be issuing a letter,” Trump told reporters Friday on the South Lawn. “As everybody knows, we’ve been treated very unfairly, very different from anybody else.” Democrats threatened to impeach Trump for obstructing Congress if he fails to turn over the material requested in the subpoena related to the Ukraine whistleblower case. But Republicans are building an argument that the inquiry isn’t legitimate because Pelosi skipped the vote to sanction it.

