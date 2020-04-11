Breitbart:

Researchers at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai say the large-scale Chinese coronavirus outbreak in New York City, New York, “predominately” came from Europe.

In a study published Thursday, Mount Sinai researchers traced the source of coronavirus cases in New York City, which “predominately arose through untracked transmission between the United States and Europe,” they say.



“We sequenced genomes from COVID-19 cases identified up to March 18,” Harm van Bakel, PhD, said in a news release. “These cases were drawn from 21 New York City neighborhoods across four boroughs (Manhattan, Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn), as well as two towns in neighboring Westchester County.”

The researchers concluded that multiple independent cases of coronavirus arrived in New York City primarily from Europe and other regions of the U.S. like Seattle, Washington. The study reveals that the coronavirus may have been circulating in New York City in late January, weeks before President Donald Trump ordered a ban on travel from Europe.

“These results show that [coronavirus] came to the New York City area predominately via Europe through untracked transmissions,” Viviana Simon, MD, PhD, said.

