BUSINESS INSIDER:

Adrian Ballinger didn’t expect an argument about line-cutting to break out on top of the world.

The founder of US-based Alpenglow Expeditions, a commercial climbing company, was making his way to Mount Everest’s summit with his team back in 2011. But the fixed ropes up ahead were choked with what he estimated to be around 70 climbers. Ballinger knew that the bottlenecking on the mountain’s southern, Nepali side could delay his group for hours. He also knew that his climbers and guides were strong and experienced.

The Alpenglow team chose to divert from the fixed ropes. Skirting the queue by about 100 feet, they roped themselves together and used their ice axes to continue climbing.

As Ballinger’s group scaled up and away from the crowd, he heard an angry voice ring out: ‘There’s no cutting allowed!'”

“We’re on Mount Everest and here’s someone who I think was quite inexperienced,” Ballinger told Business Insider. “They thought you weren’t allowed to leave the fixed ropes.”

Ballinger, who has since moved all his Everest expeditions over to the mountain’s northern, Tibetan side, added that the same crammed conditions and general lack of experience have persisted eight years later, during the mountain’s 2019 season.