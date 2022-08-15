Many parents are running for school boards, homeschooling, and even pushing for a legislative crackdown to defend their children from transgender, queer, and other sexual activists in the classroom.

But some parents, particularly mothers, seem to be whole-heartedly embracing the idea that their children are fully capable of deciding what sex they are — and some even encourage such behavior, as evidenced by recent news stories.

In June, the Today Show ran a story about a nine-year-old boy who believes he is a girl. His mother can be seen mouthing her son’s words as he answered the reporter’s questions as if she knew what he was going to say ahead of time.

The child’s mother, Beth Clawson, told CBS News in July that her young child has supposedly taken an interest in politics and even wrote a letter to Indiana lawmakers about a bill that would bar boys from playing girls’ sports.

READ MORE