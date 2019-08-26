NEW YORK POST:

A Pennsylvania mother is facing charges after her son was reported missing but was found home alone surrounded by bundles of heroin — what he called “Mommy’s medicine,” according to new reports.

Leslie Brown, 29, was busted on drug and child endangerment charges after cops in Pittsburgh responded to a Family Dollar store in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar section, where she said she lost track of her son, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

But surveillance footage from inside the store showed that Brown walked in by herself, leading cops to visit her home just outside the city in Penn Hills, the paper says, citing a criminal complaint filed Friday.

Cops allegedly found the underage boy — whose age was not provided by police — by himself at the home, where a couch was littered with bundles of heroin and empty bags to distribute the drug, the complaint states.