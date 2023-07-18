A Michigan mother allegedly gave her 12-year-old daughter acid to throw in the school playground, leaving an 11-year-old with chemical burns across her body.

‘That’s what they get for messing with my daughter,’ the mother is claimed to have told the other children in chilling remarks following the horror Detroit playground attack.

The terrorizing attack left 11-year-old Deaira Summers in severe pain as the substance burned into her skin.

Her mother Dominique described how smoke started to billow from her daughter’s body ‘from head to toe’ as she was immediately rushed to hospital.

The unidentified 12-year-old has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault, Wayne Country Prosecuting Attorney Kym Worthy said.

‘This is an extremely troubling set of allegations. Instant horrible decision-making can have lifelong effects on others,’ she said following the attack which took place on July 9.

The victim’s grandmother wrote on a GoFundMe page that Deaira at a local park with her siblings and cousins moments before the terrifying attack.

‘My cousin and a girl had started fighting and once they stopped she says I got something for you all,’ Deaira told Fox Detroit.

Her mother Dominique Summers continued, claiming the chemical substance came from the woman.

‘Her mother met her in the park,’ she said, ‘and gave her the chemical to throw on the kids and she told the kids that’s what they get for messing with her daughter.’

After the substance was allegedly thrown in the direction of the other children, smoke started to fall from Deaira’s body.

‘Two seconds after it hit me, it started burning,’ the 11-year-old said.

‘Holes were coming in her clothes,’ the mother added.

