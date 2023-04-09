Madeline Brame lost her son, Army veteran Hason Correa, to a violent murder in New York. In October of 2018, the 35-year-old married father of three, who who served in Afghanistan, was allegedly beaten and stabbed to death by four assailants.

Brame has been vocal about the failures of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in bringing the murders to justice.

The New York Post reports:

Madeline Brame, who sent the letter to Bragg and Gov. Kathy Hochul, claims the DA didn’t communicate with her before they decided to offer the plea deals, which let one of the defendants off on time served.

“You violated my rights as a crime victim to be fully informed, and to be heard,” Brame wrote in the letter sent Thursday.

“Why would you dismiss murder charges against half of the participants, when the murder and their roles were caught on video?”

*******

At the time, authorities alleged that Mary, 41, had punched and kicked Correa before trying to pin him down while her brothers stabbed him and then chased after him when he attempted to escape.

However, during a May court hearing, Bragg’s prosecutors said they didn’t think they could prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mary had intended to kill Correa, or that she knew her brother had a knife.

Prosecutors argued Mary’s behavior that night “supports her contention” that she did not intend to murder Correa and that the evidence showed her presence “was not a determining factor” in the vet’s death.

As part of her plea agreement, Mary pleaded guilty to a downgraded charge of felony assault and was allowed to go free on time served after she spent a year in jail as the case played out in court.