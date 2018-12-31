LAS VEGAS SUN:

A manicurist was run down, dragged and fatally injured Saturday afternoon by the vehicle of her customer, who was trying to leave a central valley nail salon without paying for a treatment, according to Metro Police.

The suspect, only described by Lt. Ray Spencer as a white woman in her mid-20s, ditched her vehicle — later determined to be a rental — at a nearby apartment complex.

The incident, which was reported at about 4:30 p.m. outside a nail salon in the area of Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard, was witnessed by the victim’s husband, who also followed the suspect after her credit card was declined.

When the payment didn’t go through, the woman told the manicurist she had money in her car and proceeded to go outside, Spencer said.

The victim apparently became aware that she was dealing with a customer who wasn’t going to pay. She stepped in front of the vehicle to briefly delay the escape, Spencer said.

But the suspect pressed on the gas pedal, hitting woman and dragging her about 50 feet, Spencer said. The victim died at University Medical Center.

“It’s an extremely tragic situation” Spencer said, “especially when you’re dealing with something (like a) $50, $80 theft from a business.”

Spencer recommended victims of crime to be good witnesses rather than trying to take justice into their own hands.

Spencer encouraged the suspect turn herself in, because either way, she’s going to get caught, he said.