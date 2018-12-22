FOX NEWS:

Sick images of two Scandinavian women who were murdered in Morocco have been posted to a Facebook page belonging to the mother of one of the victims, according to reports.

The graphic images purportedly show the severed and partially severed head of the young backpackers, 28-year-old Maren Ueland of Norway and 24-year-old Louisa Vesterager Jespersen of Denmark the Daily Mirror reported.

Irene Ueland’s Facebook page was spammed with hundreds of horrible images of her daughter’s slit throat and Jespersen’s severed head, news.com. au reported.