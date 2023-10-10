Mother of missing Shani Louk says she’s been told she’s ALIVE: Tattoo artist paraded on back of Hamas truck after Nova festival massacre ‘is critically ill in Gaza hospital’

The mother of German tattoo artist Shani Louk, who was believed to have been murdered by Hamas gunmen during Saturday’s brutal attack on an Israeli music festival, has claimed she received word from Palestine her daughter is still alive.The shocking revelation, if true, provides a glimmer of hope for a despairing family who were forced to watch videos of an unconscious and partially naked Shani paraded through the streets on the back of a pickup truck by Hamas terrorists as onlookers spat on her motionless body.

Shani’s mother Ricarda Louk told German outlet Bild: ‘We now have evidence that Shani is alive but has a serious head injury and is in critical condition. Every minute is critical.’You have to act quickly and get Shani out of the Gaza Strip!’ she declared in the message directed at German officials. We shouldn’t argue about questions of jurisdiction now!’ Shani, 22, is German but grew up in Israel, and was one of hundreds of unsuspecting partygoers at the Nova festival where Hamas conducted a massacre of some 260 civilians. Earlier clips showed Shani dancing with a group of other revellers while smiling broadly at the camera – a far cry from the harrowing footage that emerged later showing her captors gleefully carrying her like a trophy.

READ MORE