Mother of 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Virginia could be jailed for failing drug tests

The mother of a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in Virginia could be jailed Thursday for failing drug tests while awaiting sentencing on federal weapons charges that she used marijuana while possessing a firearm.

A bond revocation hearing is set in federal court in Newport News for Deja Taylor.

Her son used her gun to shoot Abby Zwerner in her classroom in January.

The first-grade teacher was seriously wounded and has endured multiple surgeries.

Taylor pleaded guilty in June to using marijuana while possessing a firearm.

READ MORE