A jury found a vegan mother guilty of murder for the death of her malnourished 18-month-old son after she fed him only raw vegetables, fruits, and breastmilk.

Shelia O’Leary, a 39-year-old Florida mother, could be sentenced to life in prison after the week-long trial concluded on Tuesday.

O’Leary’s son, Ezra, died in September 2019 from malnutrition complications after she fed him a vegan diet for his short-lived tenure on Earth. Doctors determined that O’Leary had not fed Ezra for one week by the time he died.

O’Leary reportedly ignored her son’s struggles to breathe and instead went to sleep on the day he died.

O’Leary and her husband, who was also charged with murder, called 911 after their son stopped breathing. When paramedics arrived, they pronounced Ezra dead at the scene.

