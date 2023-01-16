A mother in the UK is fighting back against the UK health ministry’s attempts to force a Covid jab on her 22-year-old son who has special needs.

In a post at CrowdJustice.com, the man’s mother pleads for the public’s help to stop the NHS from forcing a Covid jab on her son Tom, who was born with a heart condition and a rare chromosomal disorder characterized by severe learning difficulties.

“My family is one of the many across the country being taken to Court by the Healthcare Authorities to inject our children with an experimental Covid-19 injection against our wishes,” the embattled mother writes in her post. “This is because they can, just because our children are over the age of 18.”

The single mother describes how since his birth she’s cared for Tom, who has a mental age of about 18 months, lives with her, and has already had a bout of Covid-19, which according to a blood test imbued him with the natural antibodies to stave off future infections.

“My fight, presently, is for my son who is 22. He has severe learning difficulties but otherwise is a fit and very well young man,” the UK mother writes. “He lives with me, his mother. He has had Covid-19 and handled it like the average person and he now has natural immunity and natural antibodies, which is very good news!”

He is now being forced to be vaccinated against his mother’s wishes and the warnings of many doctors. This cannot be right. No one has suggested she is an unfit mother, that Tom is in dire danger or that his mother’s views are unreasonable. Vaccination is being forced on them because there are differing opinions about the vaccine and the Court is choosing and agreeing to enforce the latest government recommendation.

READ MORE