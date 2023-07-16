A mother and her son from Arizona have died after catching a deadly virus carried by rats.

The mother, who was not named, suffered from a fever, coughed up blood and had rapid, shallow breathing for a week before she succumbed to the illness.

Her son suffered from a fever for just three days before he vomited and collapsed at night. Doctors pronounced him dead the next day.

Tests revealed they had both been infected with Hantavirus, which kills one in three people it infects and is picked up by touching surfaces contaminated with rodent feces.

