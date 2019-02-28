NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

One of two family members accused of killing five relatives at a Pennsylvania home told cops that everyone in the apartment, including three kids, wanted to die in a twisted and disturbing mass suicide plot.

Shana Decree, 45, and her daughter, 19-year-old Dominique Decree, were taken into custody and hospitalized after the bodies were found Monday in the home in Morrisville, across the Delaware River from Trenton. Both are facing five counts of homicide.

Family members said religion might have played a factor in the gruesome killings.

“Apparently, they had dissected into some type of cult that they materialized online,” Damon Decree Sr., the ex-husband of Shana Decree and father of Dominique Decree told TV station WPVI. “I don’t know how or what kind of cult. And they were talking about demons being all around them.”

Two of the victims were Shana Decree’s children. Naa’Irah Smith, 25, and Damon Decree Jr., 13, were found dead, along with Shana Decree’s sister Jamilla Campbell and Campbell’s 9-year-old twin daughters, Imani and Erika Allen.