The New York Times

Dad’s in Prison, Mom Was on Parole. Their Son Is Now Running for D.A.

Chesa Boudin, a public defender who is running for San Francisco district attorney, said it was his experiences visiting his parents in prisons that formed his political views.Standing in front of a group of potential donors in a well-appointed home, Chesa Boudin began a stump speech that would perhaps only fly in what was once the epicenter of the counterculture. “I was in diapers when my parents left me with the babysitter to participate in an armored car robbery,” he said. “They never came home.” Mr. Boudin, 38, is campaigning for an unlikely role for someone whose parents, operatives in the 1960s radical left-wing group the Weather Underground, went to prison for their roles as getaway drivers in a botched stickup that left three men — including two police officers — dead. He wants to be the district attorney. Mr. Boudin now works as a public defender, representing poor clients in criminal cases. His platform includes reducing mass incarceration, diverting mentally ill and drug addicted offenders away from prison, being tougher on police misconduct and closing jails. “We really need to set a reset button as a country,” he said. “The fact that more than 50 percent of Americans have an immediate family member either currently or formerly incarcerated tells you a lot about just how defining a feature of American culture incarceration has become.”

READ MORE AT THE NY TIMES