ONE of Italy’s most feared mobsters, and leader of the mafia clan that inspired The Godfather, has been arrested in a daring raid.

Matteo Messina Denaro, who fronted up the notorious Sicilian “Cosa Nostra” group, was seized by cops after 30 years as Italy‘s most wanted mafia don.

Police say the 60-year-old, known as “The Boss of Bosses”, was taken during a visit to a private medical clinic in Sicily’s largest city Palermo where he was reportedly being treated for cancer.

Astonishing video shows crowds applauding and cheering the Carabinieri police in the streets of Palermo following the arrest of Italy’s top mafia boss after 30 years on the run.

A frail-looking Denaro has also been pictured in the back of a police car alongside an armed cop being led away.

Cops have now released a mugshot of Denaro, also known as “U Siccu” or “The Skinny One”.

He is believed to be behind the murders of two anti-mafia prosecutors, Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino in 1992.

Denaro is also facing a life sentence for his role in bomb attacks which killed ten people in Florence, Milan, and Rome the following year.

In a documentary, it is claimed Denaro once bragged about having “killed enough people to fill a small cemetery”.

Because of his savage crimes, Denaro is believed to have given himself the nickname “The Devil”.

