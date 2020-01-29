Fox News

Ahlam Ahmad al-Tamimi is the most wanted woman in the world, yet, she lives freely in Jordan despite U.S. extradition requests. Tamimi is the mastermind behind the Hamas terrorist attack that killed 15 – including eight children and two Americans, one of who was pregnant. Ahlam Ahmad al-Tamimi is the most wanted woman in the world, with a $5 million bounty for information that leads to her arrest or conviction. Tamimi is accused by U.S. officials of conspiring to use–and using–a weapon of mass destruction, and masterminding a brazen Hamas terrorist attack that killed 15 – including eight children and two Americans, one of whom was pregnant. Despite being on the run from American authorities, Tamimi has been hiding in plain sight for years– under the eye of one of the United States’ longest and closest allies in the Middle East: Jordan.

