Most Palestinians support the cooperation between the Palestinian Authority and Israel to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to a public opinion poll published by the Palestinian Center for Public Opinion (PCPO). The poll also found that a majority of Palestinians are satisfied with the performance of the PA health authorities and security forces to combat the spread of the virus. Conducted during the period from March 12-15, the survey, the first of its kind since the outbreak of the virus, covered 583 Palestinians from east Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. CPCO president Nabil Kukali said the poll has a 4.5% margin of error. Asked if they support or oppose the cooperation between Israel and the Palestinians to prevent the spread of coronavirus, 68% of respondents said they supported it at various extents. Another 80% expressed different approval of the efforts of the PA government in combating the virus spread. More than 60% expressed support for the way the PA security forces have been handling the crisis.

