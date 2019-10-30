FOX NEWS:

A new study has found that the majority of coverage dedicated to the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Trumpis based on reports from anonymous sources.

The Media Research Center revealed on Tuesday that in the month after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., formally announced the launch of the impeachment inquiry, 322 minutes of air-time was tallied between ABC News, CBS News, and NBC News with 140 individual news segments. Among those segments, roughly 57 percent “relied at least in part on information from anonymous sources.”

Comparing the evening news programs, both “CBS Nightly News” and “NBC Nightly News” tied with approximately 60 percent of their coverage relying on anonymous sources while “ABC’s World News Tonight” came in at 54 percent.



