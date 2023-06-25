Worshippers at a synagogue in Georgia were outraged on Saturday to find Neo-Nazis protesting outside their temple.

About a dozen members of the ‘Goyim Defense League’, a hate group which accuses Jewish people of conspiring to control the world, staged their demonstration outside the Chabad of Cobb County synagogue, in East Cobb, just north of Atlanta.

Police were called to the scene but allowed the protest to continue as Jewish members of the congregation berated the Neo-Nazis and told them leave, videos posted to social media show.

The racist group held signs declaring that ‘Every Single Aspect’ of abortion, the media, the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank and elected officials is Jewish.

At the bottom of the signs was a Web address to the Goyim group’s YouTube page, with videos including a program called ‘Saturday White Live.’

