The most commonly stolen book at the San Francisco Public Library may surprise you!

In liberal San Francisco, you might think sticky fingers at the public library would pull Barack Obama’s “The Audacity of Hope” off the shelves.

Nope.

The books that mostly commonly go missing — and are assumed to be stolen — at the San Francisco Public Library are written by a conservative radio host who was among the first to endorse Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

“The one author our head of collections has to check regularly and purchase new copies of are books by Michael Savage,” library spokesperson Kate Patterson wrote in an email. “We check once a year to see if all the copies are gone and reorder. We have moved to e-book for most of them, so we can ensure copies are around. The main title that disappears quickly is ‘Liberalism Is A Mental Disorder.'”

Released in April 2005, ‘Liberalism is a Mental Disorder’ was on the New York Times best-seller list for three weeks and “attacks the insanities and inanities of extreme leftist thought.”

Savage, who broadcasts his daily show from a Marin home overlooking San Francisco Bay, was surprised by the news. “What an honor,” he said with a laugh.