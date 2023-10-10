Moscow sees ‘high risk’ of 3rd party opening front against Israel amid war on Hamas

Kremlin spokesperson urges negotiated solution to conflict, amid widespread fears Iran and its proxy Hezbollah may get involvedThe Kremlin said Monday there was a “high risk” of a third party entering the conflict between Israel and Palestinian terror group Hamas after the US moved warships closer to the Jewish state.

US President Joe Biden announced the show of support on Sunday, sending fresh aid to Israel following the unprecedented infiltration and onslaught by Hamas gunmen on Saturday.“The risk of third forces becoming involved in this conflict is high,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.“It is very important to find ways as soon as possible to move towards some kind of negotiation process in order to reduce this escalation and move away from a military solution,” he said.Russia has said it is in contact with both sides.

