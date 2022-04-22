AL JAZEERA:
- Russia says it plans to seize Donbas and southern Ukraine to gain access to the Russia-backed Moldovan region, Transnistria. A Ukrainian official denounced the plan as “imperialism”.
- The United Nations office for human rights has sounded the alarm over growing evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, urging both Kyiv and Moscow to order combatants to respect international law.
- Satellite images appear to show mass graves near Mariupol, where officials say Russia is burying bodies to hide war crimes.
- Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says no humanitarian corridors will be open across Ukraine on Friday “due to the danger on the routes”.