A Moscow court has rejected an appeal by reporter Evan Gershkovich and upheld an earlier ruling that he should remain in jail on espionage charges until late August.

Gershkovich was arrested in late March while on a reporting trip for the Wall Street Journal. A Moscow court agreed last month to keep him in custody until August 30, but defence lawyers had challenged the decision.

Wearing a black T-shirt and light blue jeans, Gershkovich looked tense and paced around inside a glass defendant’s cage while waiting for the hearing to begin at the Moscow City Court.

Before the hearing began, other journalists in the courtroom were asked to leave and the proceedings took place behind closed doors. Gershkovich’s parents and US ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy attended the hearing.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Ms Tracy said that ‘Evan continues to show remarkable strength and resilience in these very difficult circumstances’.

