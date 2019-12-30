Fox News

It’s finally starting to look like winter in the Russian capital after authorities dumped artificial snow in the center of Moscow in time for New Year’s Eve festivities. The country known for its rough winters has seen a relatively mild stretch so far. On Dec. 18, the city broke a 1886 record whern when temperatures rose to 41 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Moscow Times. Temperatures in the capital usually run around 21 degrees in December, allowing for snow to stick. But due to warmer temperatures this year, over the weekend local authorities decided to truck in snow and place it along main avenues in the city center.

