Deadline

Mort Sahl, the acerbic 1950s comic whose pioneering style paved the way for such boundary-breaking comedians such as Lenny Bruce, Richard Pryor and George Carlin died Tuesday at his home in Mill Valley, CA. He was 94. A friend confirmed to The New York Times. He was known for boldly skewering politicians and others in a harsh but clean and stand-up act. He hosted the first Grammy Awards in 1959, co-hosted the 1959 Academy Awards and seven years later became the first comedian featured to be featured on the cover of Time magazine. He also guest-hosted The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson multiple times during the 1960s. Born on May 11, 1927, in Montreal, Sahl’s family moved to Los Angeles when he was a child. After a stint in the Air Force, he graduated from USC in 1950. By the mid-’50s he was doing stand-up in San Francisco.

Read more at Deadline