New York City is covering its illegal immigration “crisis” in a shroud of secrecy — moving thousands of people through the boroughs and spending unknown sums of public money while refusing to allow any visibility of government practice whatsoever.

There are reportedly over 18,000 illegal immigrants in New York staying at shelters and hotels, which has prompted Mayor Eric Adams (D) to call the influx a “crisis” and summon the National Guard, granted by the State government.

Breitbart News has exhausted all traditional or official means of reporting on the illegal immigration surge in New York — barring spending a day shadowing an illegal immigrant bused to the city from Texas — only to be met at every attempt with obstruction and concealment from the city.

Breitbart went to the “Adams Tent City” on Randalls Island last week, where entry was prohibited without an explanation. All contractors on site, and even the National Guard, abided by instructions to not share any information with reporters, even including which branch of the military is posted in New York City.

Breitbart returned to the encampment — built to house between 500 and 1,000 people — one week after the city’s new residents were set to move in, but was again denied access to the premises, despite no one appearing to be lodging there.

READ MORE