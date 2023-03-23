Hordes of thirsty journalists and cameramen from local, national, and international media outlets gathered Monday evening outside the New York County Criminal Court, clamoring for content at a demonstration by the New York Young Republican Club (NYYRC) in support of former President Donald Trump.

The event, which consisted of not more than a few dozen members of the populist conservative club — a handful wearing “Make America Great Again” caps, and some waving American flags — was mobbed by media, outnumbering actual demonstrators at least 2:1, in a shameless bid for politics porn ahead of the expected arraignment of the former President.

The group stood around, mingling amongst themselves and mostly ignoring the news outlets circling around them shoving lights, mics, and cameras in their faces.

