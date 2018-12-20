THE SUN:

ISIS fanatics who beheaded backpackers in Morocco yelled “these are your heads, enemy of God” in a horrific video of the execution.

Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, from Denmark, and Maren Ueland, 28, of Norway, were butchered on a hiking holiday after their suspected killers were seen lying in wait just 600 yards away.

Chilling footage circulating on social media shows a woman screaming while a man cuts her neck with what appears to be a kitchen knife.

During the video, the perpetrators cry out: “It’s Allah’s will” and are heard saying: “This is revenge for our brothers in Hajine in Syria. These are your heads, enemy of God.”

A separate clip published today on Twitter appeared to show four men suspected of murdering the tourists pledging their alliance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

One of them holds a knife as they sit in front of a black and white flag. The video has now been verified by intelligence analysts, though official authorities are yet to comment on the footage.