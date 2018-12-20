Morocco backpackers beheaded by ISIS fanatics yelling ‘enemies of God’ – as vid ‘shows thugs pledging allegiance to terror group’

THE SUN:

ISIS fanatics who beheaded backpackers in Morocco yelled “these are your heads, enemy of God” in a horrific video of the execution.

Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, from Denmark, and Maren Ueland, 28, of Norway, were butchered on a hiking holiday after their suspected killers were seen lying in wait just 600 yards away.

Chilling footage circulating on social media shows a woman screaming while a man cuts her neck with what appears to be a kitchen knife.

During the video, the perpetrators cry out: “It’s Allah’s will” and are heard saying: “This is revenge for our brothers in Hajine in Syria. These are your heads, enemy of God.”

A separate clip published today on Twitter appeared to show four men suspected of murdering the tourists pledging their alliance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

One of them holds a knife as they sit in front of a black and white flag. The video has now been verified by intelligence analysts, though official authorities are yet to comment on the footage.

More from The Sun

Have you read "Stop Mass Hysteria"?

Advertisements